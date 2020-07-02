UPDATE/Iohannis: Romania, strongly committed to supporting strong, supportive transatlantic relationship

UPDATE/Iohannis: Romania, strongly committed to supporting strong, supportive transatlantic relationship. Bucharest, July 2 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania remains strongly committed "to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship" and pointed out that the United States will always have "a strategic ally and a firm friend" in Romania. "Romania remains strongly committed to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship, based on strong bilateral relations between the US and its European partners, a North Atlantic alliance dedicated to the indivisible security of its members and cooperation with the EU. (...) I assure you that the United States will always have a strategic ally and a firm friend in Romania, dedicated to close transatlantic cooperation, according to our common values and interests!", said the head of state at the reception of the US Embassy on the occasion of Independence Day. He stressed that the complex global context is currently marked by major challenges, indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic, intensified global competition and "attempts by international actors to erode transatlantic unity and the resilience of democratic states overlap and their effects have an impact on all transatlantic partners". "For Romania, the answer to these challenges is one: Solidarity! Solidarity in the bilateral relationship of Strategic Partnership with the United States of America. Solidarity within the European Union. Solidarity in the transatlantic relationship. Solidarity between and with states whose values derive from the principles that fundament an open and prosperous global order: democracy, the rule of law, free and fair trade relations, the protection of vulnerable groups, respect for human rights and international law," Iohannis said. He recalled that this year marks 140 years of diplomatic relations with the United States, noting that during this time Romania has shown that it "understands to actively contribute to strengthening this solidarity." The head of state specified that last year, at the White House, together with the president of the United States, two new areas of the Strategic Partnership were added - the security of 5G networks and the nuclear-civil field. The strategic importance of the Black Sea for transatlantic security was also emphasized on this occasion. "It is a joint contribution that Romania and the United States make to strengthening the collective allied perception of the importance of the Black Sea and the region," Iohannis said. President Iohannis stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has put countries to the test, but the importance of strong partnerships and alliances, based on common values, responsibility and empathy, has been demonstrated. "Romania and the United States of America have been able to measure solidarity in our bilateral relationship, supporting each other and thus contributing, concretely and consistently, to the efforts to protect the health of Romanian and American citizens. This solidarity exemplifies, symbolically, including the way in which which Romania perceives and will act in order to strengthen the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America, the unity of action of the European Union and the resilience of the transatlantic relationship", said Iohannis. He highlighted the role that universal values expressed in the Declaration of Independence still play today. "In a constant process of expanding and deepening the way they are understood, they continue to form the basis of our common perception of contemporary challenges. Our community of values and security gives a special dimension to the relationship between the United States and Romania, transatlantic partnership, as well as cooperation within the global family of democracies. It provides us with a unique and common point of reference to guide our common actions," Iohannis said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

