Orban: Romania, a strong strategic partner of the US, will act to intensify relationship

Orban: Romania, a strong strategic partner of the US, will act to intensify relationship. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that Romania will continue to act to intensify relations with the United States. "I can assure you that Romania, a strong strategic partner of the US and a country deeply attached to the consolidation of the transatlantic relationship, both in the form of the North Atlantic Alliance and of the US-EU cooperation, will act further to intensify this relationship. It is and will continue to be one of the reliable allies of the United States; it is a natural choice based on common values, ideals and interests shared by our peoples. I am convinced that our partnership will continue to grow, boosted by the friendship and relationships between our citizens and the authorities of the two countries, as well as between Romanian and American companies and investors and university and civic organisations in our countries," Orban said at a 4th of July reception party at the US Embassy in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]