Iohannis: Romania, strongly committed to supporting strong, supportive transatlantic relationship
Jul 2, 2020
President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania remains strongly committed "to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship."
"Romania remains strongly committed to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship, based on strong bilateral relations between the US and its European partners, a North Atlantic alliance dedicated to the indivisible security of its members and co-operation with the EU," Iohannis told a 4th of July reception at the US Embassy in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO-author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
