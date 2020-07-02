Iohannis: Romania, strongly committed to supporting strong, supportive transatlantic relationship

Iohannis: Romania, strongly committed to supporting strong, supportive transatlantic relationship. President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania remains strongly committed "to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship." "Romania remains strongly committed to supporting a strong and supportive transatlantic relationship, based on strong bilateral relations between the US and its European partners, a North Atlantic alliance dedicated to the indivisible security of its members and co-operation with the EU," Iohannis told a 4th of July reception at the US Embassy in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO-author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]