 
Romaniapress.com

July 2, 2020

Zuckerman: US remains committed to improving the rule of law in Romania
Jul 2, 2020

Zuckerman: US remains committed to improving the rule of law in Romania.

Bucharest, July 2 /Agerpres/ - The United States remains committed to improving the rule of law in Romania, ensuring Romania's sovereignty and security, and creating the opportunity for all Romanians to prosper, the US Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, said on Thursday at the Independence Day reception. "We have a Strategic Partnership committed to security, democracy, and mutual economic prosperity. Today our relationship is stronger than ever. The United States remains committed to improving the rule of law in Romania, ensuring Romania's sovereignty and security, and creating the opportunity for all Romanians to prosper. This is the time for Romanians who emigrated to come home and build a better future for all," the diplomat told the event attended by President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. He mentioned the Romania-US collaboration in the military, energy, and also recently, in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are committed to supporting Romania's economic recovery and ensuring economic security. We have joined forces to combat corruption and finish the work started by Romanian patriots who overthrew communism 30 years ago. The United States is committed to using all of its law enforcement resources to support the rule of law and end the scourge of corruption and trafficking in persons," Zuckerman pointed out. At the same time, the American diplomat called for "vigilance". ''We must also remain vigilant as our adversaries seek to take advantage of the current situation to undermine our freedoms while they obfuscate their own pernicious and malignant conduct. Efforts to pervert free markets, democratic societies, and peddle untrustworthy technology must not be tolerated. Malign influence intended to destabilize and keep Romania from reaching its true economic potential must be rejected,'' he pointed out. In his speech, Zuckerman recalled that he was born in Romania and that his parents emigrated during communism. "I stand humbled before you an example of the greatness of America - a country where the son of two immigrants, who had the courage to sacrifice everything for freedom, had the opportunity to return as the Ambassador of the United States," he said. In the end, the ambassador called for courage and defending democracy. "I ask all of you listening tonight to be courageous; to protect freedom and democracy; to ensure the flame of liberty shines in Romania and around the world, and I ask you all to believe in yourselves and a better Romania. I ask you all to perform great deeds! I have said it many times before: the people of Romania have no better friend than the United States. And the United States has no better friend than Romania," said the US ambassador in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Lactalis Closes Floreni, Vatra Dornei Plants; Continues To Produce LaDorna Dairy Products At Albalact, Covalact Plants Lactalis Group has decided to close its Romanian Floreni and Vatra Dornei factories, in the portfolio of the company Dorna Lactate, but will continue to produce LaDorna-branded dairy products at its two other Romanian factories, namely, the Albalact plant in Oiejdea (Alba County) and the (...)

Blue Air airline extends its call centre's Friday, weekend opening hours Blue Air airline is extending its call centre's Friday and weekend opening hours, as it has resumed regular flights to 29 destinations since the beginning of July, the company announced on Friday. "Unfortunately, this is half the number of destinations originally planned due to the (...)

German Ambassador: Commission's proposal to link EU spending with rule of law, transparency and confidence-building measure The Commission's proposal to link EU spending with respect for the rule of law should be seen as a transparency and confidence-building measure, Germany's Ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt said on Friday, and Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said Romania is not against (...)

Romanian short film selected for Cannes' Cinà©fondation Contraindicatii (Contraindications), the short film directed by Romanian Lucia Chicos, a student at the National University of Theatre and Film "I.L. Caragiale" in Bucharest, was selected in the CinÃ©fondation section of the Cannes Film Festival. The CinÃ©fondation Selection showcases short films (...)

Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases remains above 400, total surpasses 28,000 On Friday, July 3, officials reported 420 new coronavirus cases, out of 12,371 tests performed in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 28,166. Of the confirmed cases, 20,432 patients were discharged: 19,545 have recovered, while 887 asymptomatic (...)

Iohannis: Schools' ability to provide education through online means - a key prerequisite for the future The ability of schools to provide education through online means is a key prerequisite for the future, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in a message presented on the occasion of the 'Teleschool' Gala. "In the future, maintaining the connection between students and school remains (...)

GCS: Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 420 to 28,166 Another 420 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 28,166, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. As many as 224 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |