Romania risks paying fines for not having transposed Trademark Directive

Romania risks paying fines for not having transposed Trademark Directive. The European Commission (EC) decided on Thursday, July 2, to ask the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to rule financial sanctions against Romania because it failed to communicate measures to transpose the 2015 Trademarks Directive (Directive 2015/2436 ) into the national