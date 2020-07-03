Romanian entrepreneurs allowed to open multiple limited liability companies
Jul 3, 2020
Romanian entrepreneurs allowed to open multiple limited liability companies.
Romanian entrepreneurs will be allowed to set up as many limited liability companies as they want, and several companies will be allowed to share the same address, including as small as a room, according to a law promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis on July 2, Profit.ro reported. The (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]