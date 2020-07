Romania’s jobless rate rises, but not dramatically yet

Romania’s jobless rate rises, but not dramatically yet. The unemployment rate in Romania under the ILO methodology, namely reflecting the active population actively seeking jobs, rose to 5.2% in May from 4.8% in April, and 3.9% in May 2019. The data, published by the statistics office INS, reflects the seasonally adjusted data. In May, the number (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]