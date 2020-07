Four out of ten Romanians cut their spending after coronavirus outbreak

Four out of ten Romanians cut their spending after coronavirus outbreak. About 46% of Romanians say they spent less money during the isolation regime, more than the European average of 44%. At the same time, 31% of the respondents say that they saved more, just above the European average of 30%, according to a survey made by ING Bank. Luxembourgers (on high (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]