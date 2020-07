Local investor opens hotel under Ibis brand close to Bucharest airport

Local investor opens hotel under Ibis brand close to Bucharest airport. French group Accor has signed a management agreement for a 144-room hotel under the Ibis brand, near the future Terminal 2 of Henri Coandă International Airport, the largest airport in Bucharest and the country. Accor had just terminated the contract with the largest Romanian hotel chain, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]