Romanian Households Reach Net Wealth of RON2,157B in 2019
Jul 3, 2020
Romanian householdsâ€™ net wealth reached RON2.157 trillion (over EUR450 billion) at the end of 2019, with real estate assets accounting for 80%, central bank data showed.
|
