Border Police: Roughly 91,300 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours, 1,143 put into quarantine/isolation

Border Police: Roughly 91,300 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours, 1,143 put into quarantine/isolation. Approximately 91,300 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, traveling by over 36,500 means of transport (of which 14,400 freight box trucks), underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Friday. According to IGPF, there were approximately 50,700 people by 19,900 means of transport on the inbound, and 40,600 people by 16,600 means of transport on the outbound. Roughly 49,500 people and 22,400 means of transport (7,700 freight box trucks) went through the 11 crossing points at the border with Hungary, with about 27,200 travelers and 13,000 means of transport coming to Romania. Following additional checks performed on the second line, 1,143 people were sent for isolation/quarantine at home by special staff of the Public Health Directorate. The main crossing points (PTF) where such measures were ordered are: PTF Nadlac I - 186; PTF Bors - 299; PTF Nadlac II - 1,186; PTF Petea - 300. Regarding the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 38 misdeeds (19 infractions and 19 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately 65,700 lei. Fines of over 8,400 lei were also issued. 16 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 23 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]