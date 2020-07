HealthMin Tataru: No danger of a state of emergency to be imposed, but if necessary, we’ll extend the state of alert



HealthMin Tataru: No danger of a state of emergency to be imposed, but if necessary, we’ll extend the state of alert.

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru stated on Friday that presently there is no danger of a state of emergency being imposed, but, if necessary, the state of alert will be extended. “There have been three weeks of constant increase in the number of cases. (…) To the extent that this... The post (...)