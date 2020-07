TAROM resumes operations on Bucharest-Rome route

TAROM resumes operations on Bucharest-Rome route. TAROM, the Romanian national carrier, resumes on Friday operations between Bucharest and Rome (Fiumicino Airport) with two weekly flights, on Monday and Friday, the company announced on its Facebook page. The operating program is as follows: RO 403 – takeoff in Bucharest at 9:45, landing in Rome (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]