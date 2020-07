Bat colony discovered in small wooden church in northwestern Romania

Bat colony discovered in small wooden church in northwestern Romania. A colony of about 200 greater horseshoe bats and Geoffroy's bats, both protected species, was recently discovered in a small wooden church in Zalnoc village in the county of Salaj, in northwestern Romania. The bats were found during the restoration of the church's roof. Bogdan Ilies, one of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]