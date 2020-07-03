US Independence Day: President, PM say Romania will continue to be a strategic ally of the United States



US Independence Day: President, PM say Romania will continue to be a strategic ally of the United States.

Romania will always be a "strategic ally and a firm friend" of the United States, dedicated to close transatlantic cooperation, president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, July 2, at the reception held by the US Embassy in Bucharest on the occasion of the 244th anniversary of the US Independence (...)