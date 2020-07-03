Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases remains above 400, total surpasses 28,000

Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases remains above 400, total surpasses 28,000. On Friday, July 3, officials reported 420 new coronavirus cases, out of 12,371 tests performed in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 28,166. Of the confirmed cases, 20,432 patients were discharged: 19,545 have recovered, while 887 asymptomatic