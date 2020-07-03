German Ambassador: Commission's proposal to link EU spending with rule of law, transparency and confidence-building measure

German Ambassador: Commission's proposal to link EU spending with rule of law, transparency and confidence-building measure. The Commission's proposal to link EU spending with respect for the rule of law should be seen as a transparency and confidence-building measure, Germany's Ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt said on Friday, and Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said Romania is not against this measure, 'in principle', on condition it is not a 'discriminating' one. Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt and Minister Aurescu attended an event marking Germany taking over the EU Council Presidency. The motto of the EU Council's German Presidency, which began on July 1, is "Together for Europe's recovery!". One of the German Presidency's priorities is the link between European funds and the respect for the rule of law. "We see merit in the Commission's proposal to adequately link EU spending with respect for the rule of law. This should be seen as a transparency and confidence-building measure and serve as evidence that EU spending in Member States is protected," Cord Meier-Klodt said. The Romanian Minister spoke, in context, of the condition for this measure not to be 'discriminating' or a mechanism that is parallel to something already existing on this topic. In respect to linking the European funds to the rule of law, in principle, Romania doesn't oppose this matter, on condition that this link should not become a discriminating mechanism, therefore the non-discriminating aspect is very important among member states. Secondly, it should not become a parallel or redundant mechanism for monitoring the rule of law, as we have already developed such instruments and mechanisms. We are now working on a general mechanism inside the EU, the German Presidency has its achievement among its priorities, Bogdan Aurescu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]