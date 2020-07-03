Lactalis Closes Floreni, Vatra Dornei Plants; Continues To Produce LaDorna Dairy Products At Albalact, Covalact Plants

Lactalis Group has decided to close its Romanian Floreni and Vatra Dornei factories, included in the portfolio of the company Dorna Lactate, but will continue to produce LaDorna-branded dairy products at its two other Romanian factories, namely, the Albalact plant in Oiejdea (Alba County) and (...)