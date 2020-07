TeraPlast Recycling Completes Merger By Absorption Of Politub

TeraPlast Recycling Completes Merger By Absorption Of Politub. Building materials manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) on Friday informed its shareholders about the completion of the proceedings of merger by absorption between its subsidiaries TeraPlast Recycling S.A. and Politub S.A., through the absorption by TeraPlast Recycling S.A. of Politub (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]