AgriMin Oros: Aviation to be used to increase rainfall. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, said on Friday in Bistrita that aviation will be used to increase rainfall, with the creation of two regional centers in Moldavia and Muntenia. "We have also included in the economic recovery program the use of aviation to increase rainfall. There will be two zonal coordination centers, one in Moldavia and one in Muntenia, which can also act to increase rainfall, but also as an anti-hail system," he said. Regarding the national anti-hail system, the minister spoke about extending it by 150 launch points, so that the protected area will increase to 3.5 million hectares. "We will also expand, through the national investment and relaunch program, as well, the national anti-hail system, because, you have seen, after that period of drought, in many areas that are not covered by the existing anti-hail system and which now has 100 points and protects about 1.5 million hectares in area, this system needs to be expanded with another 150 launch points, with the protected area to be extended to 3.5 million hectares," said Adrian Oros. On Friday, the Minister of Agriculture paid a visit to Bistrita-Nasaud County, on which occasion he visited investment objectives (orchard farm, dairy factory, cow farm, slaughterhouse and sausage factory) and had meetings with the county leadership, with specialists in the field and farmers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Tina Dumitrescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]