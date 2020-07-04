 
July 4, 2020

German Ambassador Meier-Klodt: EC’s proposal to link EU spending with respect for the rule of law should be seen as a transparency and confidence-building measure
German Ambassador Meier-Klodt: EC’s proposal to link EU spending with respect for the rule of law should be seen as a transparency and confidence-building measure.

The Commission’s proposal to link EU spending with respect for the rule of law should be seen as a transparency and confidence-building measure, Germany’s Ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt said on Friday, and Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said Romania is not against this (...)

