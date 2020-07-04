Foreign Ministry: UK’s decision to keep restrictions for Romanian citizens, taken based on health specialists’ recommendations

Foreign Ministry: UK’s decision to keep restrictions for Romanian citizens, taken based on health specialists’ recommendations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states that the United Kingdom informed, through diplomatic channels, prior to the public announcement, that, at present, the existing restrictions at the borders of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are kept for Romanian citizens, and the British (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]