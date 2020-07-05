Justice Day / Orban: We are preparing legislative initiative to repair what others broke in Justice laws

Justice Day / Orban: We are preparing legislative initiative to repair what others broke in Justice laws. Bucharest, July 5 /Agerpres/ - Justice must regain its credibility, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday in a message sent on Justice Day, showing that it is time for something to change, "so that justice in Romania no longer depends on petty interests or on the political alternation that naturally results from democratic elections.'' "Today, when Romania marks Justice Day, it is a good opportunity to reflect on the recent course of Romanian Justice, especially since 2020 is the last year included in the current strategy for the development of the judiciary. There have been steps forward that must be consolidated, but we must also analyze objectively what has not been done for reasons related to both the judiciary and the political-legislative climate of recent years. Unfortunately, the objectives contained in the strategy have remained largely unfulfilled. In the face of the independence of the judiciary, pressures on some magistrates and political interference in this field have unfortunately altered the act of justice and weakened people's confidence in the judiciary,'' the prime minister said. He considers that "it is time for something to change, so that justice in Romania no longer depends for any reason on petty interests or on the political alternation resulting naturally from the democratic elections". "Citizens have clearly expressed their views in this regard at last year's referendum on justice laws, and the political class and all decision-makers must take their voices into account. The judiciary must regain its credibility and it is up to all of us - those in the political and institutional environment - to stop any interference from outside it and to ensure compliance with the criteria of independence, impartiality, responsibility and political non-involvement in the field of Justice, as it is natural in any rule of law, '' Orban said. In this context, the head of the Government announced that the Executive is preparing a legislative initiative aimed at "repairing what others have broken in the laws of Justice". ''As we promised when we took office, we are preparing a legislative initiative at the Government level to repair what others have broken in the laws of Justice and we will start consultations in this regard. The success of this approach depends, however, on the abandonment of the retrograde agenda of some parliamentary political forces, either voluntarily or through elections. Regarding the Judicial System Development Strategy and the related action plan that will be implemented starting with 2021, we must refer to realistic objectives, which take into account the state we are in now'', he added. In his opinion, the efforts for things to enter a normal path must also come from within the judicial system, which must no longer allow in any way interferences of any kind in the act of justice. "Let us no longer have situations in which certain files drag on, so that the law is truly a law for everyone in Romania. At the same time, this means complying with all the European Commission's recommendations and assuming irreversible adherence to European principles and values. I appreciate the work of all professionals in this field, judges, prosecutors, lawyers, clerks and all other legal professions, I trust that they will act in the supreme spirit of law and justice and I wish them success in their noble mission", said Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

