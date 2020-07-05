 
July 5, 2020

Iohannis: Justice has tmission to defend rights, fundamental freedoms, legitimate interests of citizens
Jul 5, 2020

Iohannis: Justice has tmission to defend rights, fundamental freedoms, legitimate interests of citizens.

Bucharest, July 5 /Agerpres/ - The period experienced by Romania in recent months and the crisis facing the whole world have brought profound changes in our societies, and the protection of the right to life and the right to health has gained new value, President Klaus Iohannis said in the message sent on the occasion of Justice Day. "On the occasion of Justice Day, I congratulate all the staff of the judiciary for their work, especially in the difficult context of the COVID-19 epidemic. The mission of the judiciary is to defend the rights, fundamental freedoms and legitimate interests of citizens. Romania in recent months and the crisis facing the world have brought profound transformations in our societies, and the protection of the right to life and the right to health has gained new value. The last few months have also generated changes that previously were hard to image in the judiciary. The transition to the online environment as a means of resolving disputes or the increase in efficiency for litigants and justice personnel is clear evidence that the use of new technologies and their benefits for the administration of justice must become a rule, not an exception. The new standards reached mean, IN FACT, a more functional democracy, which is why I encourage all actors in the judiciary to resolutely continue their efforts in this direction," the president said in his message. He said that we must not forget, however, that behind the Codes of Procedure and material law are the destinies of people, and the values that guide the activity of all those involved in the administration of justice must remain the same: justice, integrity, professionalism, truth, humanity, courage. "Only by respecting these values, the judiciary contributes to building trust in the state and the law. In recent years, the public agenda has been dominated by repeated attempts to subordinate justice to politics, and all the energy of democratic forces in Romania has focused on stopping such steps. The time has come for all this potential for change and improvement of the judiciary, as a public service, to be exploited in a constructive approach: the need for adequate infrastructure, clear, coherent and predictable legislation, a constant and honest dialogue within the judiciary and building consensus on its priorities are aspects on which there can be no delays. At the same time, the fight against corruption remains a priority, as this scourge hinders economic and social development, affects the consolidation of democracy and must therefore be strongly combated. Zero tolerance for any act of corruption will bring about profound changes and beneficial to the whole society", Iohannis affirmed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

