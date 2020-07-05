On Justice Day I want law be applied as little differently as possible



Bucharest, July 5 /Agerpres/ - The honest relationship that the Constitutional Court has defined as loyal cooperation between the powers no longer works at present, said on Sunday the interim president of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, who showed, in a message sent by Justice Day, that for Prime Minister Ludovic Orban "the rule of law is just a slogan". "Today, the honest relationship that the Constitutional Court has defined as loyal cooperation between the powers no longer works. We have a prime minister for whom the rule of law is just a slogan, a prime minister who attacks the Constitutional Court or the courts when ruling contrary to his political interests. On the Justice Day, I want the law, one for all, to be interpreted and applied as little differently as possible, and when it no longer meets the needs of society to propose its change without living in times when the different opinion vilified", specified Robert Cazanciuc, former Minister of Justice. He added that in 2013, when he accepted the invitation to become Minister of Justice, he found a judicial system without resources, a court that shared the courtroom with a local council, another that held its meetings in a former canteen, a tribunal that had 14 judges in office. Robert Cazanciuc also had a message for those who want to leave the judiciary. "I would have a special message for those who in full professional maturity want to leave the judiciary: Think about what determined you 20-30 years ago to choose a career as a magistrate, and if you still have the strength to believe in those values do not hurry, Romanians need your presence", the senator transmitted. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)