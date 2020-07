WB upgrades Romania to high-income country group

WB upgrades Romania to high-income country group. Romania made it to the high-income group of countries, with a gross national income (GNI) per capita of USD 12,630 in 2019, up from USD 11,290 in 2018 (current exchange rates), the World Bank announced. The Atlas method smoothes exchange rate fluctuations by using a three-year moving average,