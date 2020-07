Romanian restaurant owners press to open indoor spaces

Romanian restaurant owners press to open indoor spaces. Romanian restaurant owners are announcing the imminent opening of the indoor restaurants, most likely as of July 9. "It is a matter of days until the indoor restaurants open," head of HoReCa industry association HORA, Daniel Mischie, stated on Thursday, July 2, Agerpres reported. Mediafax (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]