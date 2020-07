New car sales in Romania down 28% in June

New car sales in Romania down 28% in June. New car registrations in Romania didn't recover in June when they decreased by 27.8% compared to June 2019, not far from the 30.7% overall decline in the first half of the year. In absolute terms, 10,161 new cars were sold in June and 49,616 in the first half of the year, according to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]