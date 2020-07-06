Romania's market regulator to simplify procedures for switching gas, electricity suppliers

Romania's market regulator to simplify procedures for switching gas, electricity suppliers. Romanian end-users will be able to change their suppliers of natural gas or electricity within 24 hours after the market regulator ANRE will implement a project financed by the European Union with RON 20 million (EUR 4.1 mln). The project aims to streamline the institutional framework to allow (...)