Four, including Airbus, compete for EUR 273 mln helicopter contract in Romania

Four, including Airbus, compete for EUR 273 mln helicopter contract in Romania. Four bidders have submitted offers in the tender organized by the Romanian Government for purchasing up to 12 helicopters for the emergency service IGSU for an estimated price of EUR 273 million. One of the bidders is Airbus Helicopters, which operates a production facility in Brasov, central (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]