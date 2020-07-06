 
July 6, 2020

French group Lactalis closes two factories in Romania, focuses on the others
French group Lactalis closes two factories in Romania, focuses on the others.

French multinational dairy products corporation Lactalis announced that it would close two of its dairies in Romania, in Floreni and Vatra Dornei, as the group concentrates local activities. But the company assured that the collection of milk in the respective regions would continue, and the (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

