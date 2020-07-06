 
Romania's imports of dairy products, eggs, honey, up 25pct in value in Q1 2020
Romania's imports of dairy products, eggs, honey, up 25pct in value in Q1 2020.

The value of Romania's Q1 2020 imports of dairy products, eggs and honey totalled 174.98 million euros, up 25% from the same period of 2019, when it reached 140.1 million euros, according to the country's agri-food trade balance released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) at the request of AGERPRES. Romania imported 119,605 tonnes of such products in the first three months of 2020, up 16,455 tonnes from 2019. On the other hand, Romania's exports of dairy products, eggs and honey January - March 2020 were standing at 33,175 tonnes, having generated total revenues of 55.33 million euros. In the first quarter of 2019, 35,263 tonnes were exported worth 50.820 million euros. Thus Romania's trade deficit (both intra- and extra-EU) in dairy products, eggs and honey widened to 121.65 million euros in Q1 2020, from 89.28 million euros in Q1 2019. The MADR statistics also include in this chapter other edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included. January-March 2020, Romania's agri-food international trade deficit decreased by almost 9% in the first quarter of 2020 from the first quarter of 2019, to 440.9 million euros. Romania's agri-food trade deficit with the European Union reached 953.28 million euros in the first quarter of 2020, but the country's extra-EU agri-food trade balance recorded a 512.37-million-euro surplus. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

