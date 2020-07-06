 
PSD's Ciolacu says PSD to table 100% percent successful motion of censure.

Acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday evening that the Social Democrats will submit a motion of censure, which will "100% clear" Parliament. "We will table a motion of censure and this motion of censure will be successful," Ciolacu told Antena 3 on Sunday. He said that a first version of the text of the motion had already been drafted by Senator Serban Nicolae and that 204 signatures in support had been collected so far. "We have 204 signatures so far. The first version was written by Serban Nicolae." He maintained that PSD would have enough votes for the motion to clear Parliament. "We will have enough votes for this motion to be successful. The vast majority of the leaders of the political groups want this motion to succeed," said Ciolacu, without giving a date when the motion will be tabled, only saying the Social Democrats would not table it during the state of alert. Ciolacu also specified that PSD wants to go to the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis with a proposal for prime minister after the fall of the Orban government. "We will also present a short-term government programme. We want to show up with a proposal for the prime minister, supported by all political forces. (...) We will table a motion of censure and 100% it will be successful," said Ciolacu. Asked if he already had a name for a future prime minister, he said at the moment "an economist" would be the perfect choice. "Romanians have begun to realize whom they are dealing with. The government lacks credibility. (...) The prime minister is a pathological liar. (...) Orban no longer has any credibility left. The President of Romania must acknowledge this political failure called Orban and demand his resignation, they [the National Liberal Party] have turned this pandemic into a political game and now this political game is turning against them. (...) I think Orban's resignation would be the most appropriate," said Ciolacu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Anamaria Constantin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

