HealthMin Tataru: Draft law on CCR requirements, ready; to be on Monday's Government meeting agenda

HealthMin Tataru: Draft law on CCR requirements, ready; to be on Monday's Government meeting agenda. Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced on Sunday evening that the draft law for meeting the requirements of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the quarantine and isolation of persons diagnosed with COVID-19 was ready and it would be included on Monday's Government meeting agenda. "Since Friday, when the Constitutional Court released its motivation, we have been drawing up a draft law which is now ready. Tomorrow [Monday] we'll have a Government meeting which agenda will also include it, as we want to meet the requirements of the Constitutional Court with this draft law. Once we have adapted, made official and voted in Parliament what a communicable disease is, what quarantine means, what isolation means, what hospitalised patient means, matters that will be defined, we shall go back to what it means identifying an outbreak, isolating an area, quarantining an area," Tataru told Realitatea Plus private broadcaster. On the other hand, the Health Minister mentioned that during the state of alert medical staff can no longer be dispatched from one hospital to another as easily as during the state of emergency. "For us to be able to dispatch medical staff from one place to another, from one hospital to another... during the state of emergency we could do it, during the state of alert we need the staff and the employer's acceptance. These dispatches have diminished and we had (...) to transfer patients from one place to another, from the ICUs which were overcrowded, to the ICUs of the hospitals that had beds available. During the state of emergency we would dispatch staff to that particular place. This could no longer be done," said Tataru. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Anamaria Constantin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]