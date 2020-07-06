Justice Day, occasion for the state officials to reiterate the judiciary’s fundamental mission to defend the citizens rights



Justice Day, occasion for the state officials to reiterate the judiciary’s fundamental mission to defend the citizens rights.

President Iohannis : Justice has the mission to defend the rights, fundamental freedoms and legitimate interests of citizens The period experienced by Romania in recent months and the crisis facing the whole world have brought profound changes in our societies, and the protection of the right (...)