Romanian Social Democrat leader: No-confidence motion against Liberal Govt. will pass

Romanian Social Democrat leader: No-confidence motion against Liberal Govt. will pass. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will submit a no-confidence motion against the Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban, and the motion will pass the Parliament vote, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday evening, July 5. Senator Serban Nicolae has already drafted a first form of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]