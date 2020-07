BestJobs CEO Takes The Helm Of Avocado.red Platform Specialized In Online Consulting

BestJobs CEO Takes The Helm Of Avocado.red Platform Specialized In Online Consulting. Dan Puica, Chief Executive Officer of recruiting platform BestJobs, also takes over the management of startup Avocado.red, in which investment fund Neogen Capital, run by Calin Fusu, has invested half a million euros to date. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]