Profi Keeps Expansion Pace; Opens 20 New Stores In June 2020. Grocery retail chain Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, continues its expansion at a regular pace, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, by opening 20 new stores in June 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]