July 6, 2020

Heatwave to grip 14 counties, Bucharest City today; unstable weather in over half of Romania until Tuesday
The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued today a series of Code Yellow warnings for thermal discomfort and weather instability valid for several areas of Romania from noon. A Code Yellow warning comes into force today, valid between 12:00hrs-19:00hrs, EEST, in Bucharest City, as well as in the counties of Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Ialomita, Olt, Prahova, Tulcea, Teleorman and Vrancea. In those areas, thermal discomfort will be high in Dobrogea, locally in Muntenia, southern Moldova and Oltenia, where the temperature-humidity index (THI) will reach and slightly exceed the critical threshold of 80 units, while the highs will reach 33 - 37 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, between 12:00hrs and 21:00hrs, EEST, another Code Yellow warning for unstable weather will be valid in the counties of Alba, Arges, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Tulcea, Valcea, and Vrancea. During the interval, locally in the mountainous areas, Transylvania, Oltenia, southern Banat, northwestern Muntenia and continental Dobrogea there will be spells of heightened atmospheric instability that will be witnessing torrential downpours, frequent thunder, gales, storms, and hail. Precipitation will exceed 25- 30 l/sq.m. up to 40-50 l/sq.m. ANM also issued another Code Yellow for unstable weather to come into effect on Tuesday, at 03:00hrs and expire on the same day, at 12:00hrs. Affected will be the counties of Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Iasi, Mehedinti, Maramures, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timis, Valcea, and Vrancea. According to the warning, in parts of Banat, Crisana, Transylvania, Maramures, the northern half of Moldavia and western Oltenia, as well as in mountainous areas, atmospheric instability will gradually increase and gales are to be expected, with gusts over 60-80 km/h, torrential downpours, frequent thunder and hail. Precipitation will exceed 25 l/sq.m. up to 50 l/sq.m. Meteorologists say specific atmospheric instability is to be expected in the remaining of the country in the second part of Tuesday, July 7. In the south-eastern regions, local thermal discomfort will be high, with the temperature-humidity index expected to reach and exceed the critical threshold of 80. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

