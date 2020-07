Coronavirus in Romania: 250 new cases reported in 24 hours

Coronavirus in Romania: 250 new cases reported in 24 hours. On Monday, July 6, Romanian officials confirmed 250 new cases of coronavirus, out of only 4,614 tests performed in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number of daily tests performed in the last two weeks, according to Digi24. In total, 771,482 tests were performed in Romania so far. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]