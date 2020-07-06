 
July 6, 2020

Arafat: Quarantine of persons now has definition similar to International Health Regulations
The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, stated that the definition of quarantine, as it was provided in the draft law regarding the initiation of some health measures for special situations of epidemiological or biological risk approved on Monday by the Government, is similar to that in International Health Regulations and refers to healthy persons, which can be "exposed, can be in the incubation period" of the coronavirus. "The draft law that has been worked on until this morning, so the Ministry of Justice, the Health Ministry, the Ministry of the Interior, we desired through it to approach the problem more generally, it's not a problem only for COVID, it's a draft law that can be applied also in other biological or epidemiological risk situations and we tried for the actions and terms introduced in that law to be as clear as possible. Thus, it starts with several definitions and here, a definition we must explain, namely the quarantine of persons, now has a definition that is similar to the International Health Regulations, it represents a measure to prevent the spread of infectious-contagious diseases, consisting of the physical separation of healthy persons suspected of being infected or carriers of a pathogen agent and other persons, in spaces specifically designated by the authorities, at home or in the location declared by the quarantined persons. Thus, the quarantine, from now on, will refer to persons who are healthy but could be exposed, could be in the incubation period and so forth," said Raed Arafat, on Monday, at the end of the Government sitting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

