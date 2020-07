French Ambassador receives Cross of Royal House of Romania

French Ambassador receives Cross of Royal House of Romania. The French Ambassador in Bucharest, Michele Ramis, received, on Monday, the decoration of the Cross of the Royal House of Romania, from the Crown Custodian, Margareta, in a small ceremony at the Elisabeta Palace. The decoration was given to the ambassador “to honor the diplomatic work and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]