Alpha Bank Romania launches Alpha PhonePOS, an application that turns mobile phones into POS

Alpha Bank Romania launches Alpha PhonePOS, an application that turns mobile phones into POS. Alpha PhonePOS provides entrepreneurs and freelancers with fast and secure contactless payment services Alpha Bank is the first bank in Romania to launch an application that turns your mobile phone into a POS. The solution is compatible with Android mobile devices and responds to the growing (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]