AmCham Survey: 50% Of Responding Companies Expect To Conclude FY 2020 With Lower Revenues

AmCham Survey: 50% Of Responding Companies Expect To Conclude FY 2020 With Lower Revenues. Approximately 50% of companies participating in AmCham Business Barometer Survey expect to conclude FY 2020 with lower revenues, number of employees and lower investments compared with FY 2019 when only 10% predicted a decrease for the same (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]