Chamber/Orban: PSD seeks to unfoundedly connect me to activity of state company. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Monday, in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, at the "Prime Minister's Question Time", that the subject for which he was invited has no connection to his activity as head of the Government, mentioning that there are attempts to create an "inexistent" link between him and the investigation of a state institution. "Sincerely, I am amazed by the subject that is up for debate for which the procedure to call the Prime Minister in front of the Chamber of Deputies is being used, because this subject seems to me a subject that has no direct connection to my activity as Prime Minister and in which the creation of an inexistent link between me and the Government I am leading with the investigation of a state institution. It seems to me that instead of focusing on the real priorities the PSD [Social Democratic Party] is trying to place the blame on me, insidiously, to make unfounded connections between me and the activity of a state company, about which there is an ongoing investigation, it is true. And I'm glad there is an investigation underway and that is the best proof of the fact that the institutions in the field of Justice are doing their duty and it's good for Justice to punish anyone committing acts of corruption," Orban stated. The Chamber of Deputies started, on Monday, the session which Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is attending regarding the debate on the topic of the acquisitions made by Unifarm in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]