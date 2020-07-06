PM Orban: Mask-wearing requirement to be kept in place as long as necessary



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the requirement for people to wear masks will be maintained "for as long as necessary", just like the other health protection and physical distancing measures. "We will keep in place the requirement to wear masks for as long as necessary. As long as necessary, we will also maintain screenings, temperature measurement, the distancing obligation, the physical distancing rules for health purposes in everything that means public transportation, commercial spaces, workplaces, markets, restaurants, terraces. It is the strongest form of protection against the infection.You see that we are faced with a relatively large number of cases, we are also faced with a large number of citizens who do not follow the rules. Add to this the economic agents or institutions that are not willing to commit to the obligation to observe the established rules, and we must react, because our top priority is the health of the Romanians," Ludovic Orban told radio station Radio Romania Actualitati on Monday, when asked what are the chances that the requirement for wearing masks indoors is scrapped until the end of the year.