Romania’s retail sales in May still 9.4% below pre-crisis level despite bounce back
Jul 7, 2020
Romania’s retail sales in May still 9.4% below pre-crisis level despite bounce back.
The retail sales volume index, seasonally and workday adjusted, bounced back by 20% in May compared to April after the deep 22% plunge seen in April when the lockdown pushed down the non-essential sales and particularly the fuels sales. Compared to February, before the coronavirus outbreak, (...)
