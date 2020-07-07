Romania’s retail sales in May still 9.4% below pre-crisis level despite bounce back

Romania’s retail sales in May still 9.4% below pre-crisis level despite bounce back. The retail sales volume index, seasonally and workday adjusted, bounced back by 20% in May compared to April after the deep 22% plunge seen in April when the lockdown pushed down the non-essential sales and particularly the fuels sales. Compared to February, before the coronavirus outbreak, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]