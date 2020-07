Romania Furniture Production Down 7%, Local Consumption Down 13% YoY In 2019

Romania Furniture Production Down 7%, Local Consumption Down 13% YoY In 2019. The furniture production volume fell by 7% to EUR2.32 billion in 2019, compared to EUR2.49 billion in 2018, and furniture consumption dropped nearly 13% in the same period, per data from the Romanian Furniture Manufacturers Association (APMR), at the request of Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]