July 7, 2020

ALDE to ask Parliament to initiate criminal action against PM Orban for instigating law breaking
ALDE to ask Parliament to initiate criminal action against PM Orban for instigating law breaking.

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will propose that Parliament, under Article 109 of the Constitution on the liability of members of the government, initiate criminal proceedings against Prime Minister Ludovic Orban for instigating law breaking, the party's national leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday. "Orban's recommendation to the public not to heed the rulings of the Constitutional Court is a serious violation of the law, of the supreme law, that is, of the Constitution. The statement was not a slip of the tongue, as it is part of the National Liberal Party's shameless concerted attack on justice. And their attack on any institution that does not sing their praises should not go unanswered. We were expecting a more determined reaction from the Supreme council of Magistrates (CSM), as I would have expected from at least some eyebrow-raising from the European Commission, but it seems that in the case of these institutions what is forbidden to some is allowed to others. (...) ALDE does not want to be complicit in the birth of a small dictator and, consequently, will propose that Parliament, under Article 109 (2), of the Constitution, on the liability of the members of the government, initiate a criminal action against Prime Minister Ludovic Orban for instigating law breaking," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook. He added that Article 368 of the Criminal Code is quite clear: "The act of urging the public, verbally, in writing or by any other means, to commit crimes shall be punished by imprisonment from 3 months to 3 years or by a fine (. ..). If the deed provided in paragraph (1) is committed by a civil servant, the punishment is imprisonment from one to 5 years and curtailing certain rights." "We cannot leave alone the CCR judges, the judges of the Supreme Court or the Ombudsman! (...)," wrote Tariceanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

