ANM: Code Orange for unstable weather in 16 counties on Tuesday; Codes Yellow - rainfalls in 26 counties, Bucharest

ANM: Code Orange for unstable weather in 16 counties on Tuesday; Codes Yellow - rainfalls in 26 counties, Bucharest. The National Weather Administration (ANM) on Tuesday issued a new Code Orange warning for atmospheric instability, valid in the next interval in 16 counties, as well as two Codes Yellow for unstable weather covering 26 counties and the Capital. According to the weather forecast, on Tuesday, between 14 and 22 hours there will be in force a Code Orange for unstable weather in the south and east of Transylvania, the Curvature Carpathians, locally in Muntenia, as well as in most part of Dobrogea. Here, there will be storms at times (with speeds of 80 - 90 km/h), torrential rains, lightning and hail. Water quantities will exceed 35 - 40 l/sq m and even 50 - 70 l/sq m locally. The counties under Code Orange are: Tulcea, Constanta, Braila, Ialomita, Calarasi, Buzau, Prahova, Dambovita, Arges, Brasov, Covasna, Harghita, Vrancea, Bacau, Sibiu and Valcea. Moreover, in the interval 12 - 22 hours, there will be in force a Code Yellow for atmospheric instability and wind intensifications in the mountain areas, in Transylvania, Muntenia and Dobrogea, where the atmospheric instability will temporarily be accentuated and will manifest as showers, frequent lightning, storms and hail. Water quantities will exceed 25 - 30 liters per sq m and locally 40 l/sq m. At the same time, in the north-east of Transylvania, in the west and south-west of Oltenia and in most part of Moldavia there will be wind gusts, generally between 55 and 75 km/h. The Code Yellow warnings are valid for the following areas: Bucharest and the counties of Botosani, Iasi, Vaslui, Galati, Vrancea, Bacau, Neamt, Suceava, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Arges, Valcea, Olt, Dolj, Gorj, Mehedinti, Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Arad, Alba, Bihor, Salaj, Cluj, Mures, Bistriţa-Nasaud and Maramures. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]